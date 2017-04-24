Sports round-up

Swimming: Ross Murdoch won gold in the 200 metre breaststroke on day four of the British Championships, putting himself in contention for this summer’s worlds. The Scot, reigning Commonwealth champion, won in two minutes 9.15 seconds – outside the automatic qualification mark for the World Championships in Budapest but inside the consideration time of 2mins 10.52secs. Second-placed James Wilby also passed the mark after a big push in the final 50m saw him finish in 2mins 10.01secs. James Guy won his third medal of the meeting with gold in the 100m butterfly, also beating the consideration mark for his event in a new personal best of 51.52secs.

Athletics: Five-time Olympian Jo Pavey admits she has a fight on her hands to qualify for the World Championships as she prepares for her first marathon in six years. The 43-year-old will run the London Marathon today bidding to seal a spot on the Great Britain team for the championships in the capital in August. She must be one of the first two British runners home and run under the qualifying time of two hours and 36 minutes to clinch her place for London in the summer. “My main focus is to qualify for the World Championships. I’ll very much be treating it as a trial race, but I’m not complacent about it, we have a lot of good British girls running,” Pavey said.

Snooker: Ronnie O’Sullivan (picture) fired notice of his hunger to land a sixth world title as he ruthlessly saw off Shaun Murphy to reach the quarter-finals of the Betfred World Championship in Sheffield. The five-time winner marched on at the Crucible with a 13-7 victory over an opponent who had a match to forget. Over the course of the contest, O’Sullivan fired two centuries and nine further breaks over 50, showing no sense of a hangover from the controversy he sparked with criticism of Barry Hearn and snooker’s governing authorities last Sunday. A satisfied O’Sullivan waved to the crowd as he strode on to a clash with Ding Junhui who beat Liang Wenbo 13-12.

Tennis: Former tennis bad boy Ilie Nastase found himself in deep water yesterday after being booted out of Romania’s Fed Cup tie against Britain, a day after allegations that he made a derogatory comment about Serena Williams’ unborn child. The 70-year-old former French Open champion, who is captain of Romania’s Fed Cup team, was sent from his courtside chair after apparently aiming abuse at the umpire, British player Johanna Konta and visiting captain Anne Keothavong during the second singles rubber. Konta was in tears when play was briefly suspended at the tie in Constanta where she was up against Sorana Cirstea, apparently because of remarks made by Nastase. He was eventually excluded from the tie because of “unsportsmanlike conduct”.

Panam Games: Buenos Aires is dropping out of the running to host the 2023 Pan American Games and will instead focus on a bid for the event four years later, the president of the Argentine Olympic Committee (COA), Gerardo Werthein, said. Werthein said the Argentine capital, which will hold the Olympic Youth Games next year, was dropping its plans due to financial reasons, which leaves Chile’s Santiago as the only city interested in hosting the quadrennial event in 2023. The Pan American Games, which will next be held in Lima in 2019, have been staged twice in Argentina – in Buenos Aires in 1951 and Mar del Plata in 1995. The last Pan American Games were held in Toronto in 2015.