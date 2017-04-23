Local sports results

Division Three: Mtarfa vs Xgħajra Tornadoes 3-2; Mdina Knights vs Msida St Joseph 1-2; Luqa St Andrews vs Dingli Swallows 3-0; Ta’ Xbiex vs Sta Venera Lightnings 2-4; Kalkara vs Żurrieq 7-1; Marsaskala vs Kirkop 1-4.

GFA Division One: SK Victoria Wanderers vs Kerċem 1-2; Oratory Youths vs Nadur Youngsters 1-5.

GFA Division Two: Sannat Lions vs St Lawrence Spurs 0-3; Munxar Falcons vs Qala Saints 2-2.

Masters League: Valletta vs Tal-Qroqq 9-8; Żabbar vs Melita 7-6; Mosta vs Wardija 7-4; Rabat vs Marsa WS 7-6; Dingli vs Birkirkara 14-4. (Mosta champions).

ISA league decider: Actavis vs Lufthansa Technik 0-1.

Handball

Women’s League: La Salle Rivareno vs Luxol 34-19.

Men’s League: HMS vs Swieqi 26-36; La Salle vs Kavallieri 17-31; Aloysians vs ETE 20-20.