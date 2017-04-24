The President’s engagements

8.30am The President delivers a speech during a meeting on sustainable development goals, organised by SOS Malta in partnership with Deloitte, at the Deloitte offices in Mrieħel.

10am The President meets a group of students participating in an activity organised by the President’s Foundation for the Wellbeing of Society, together with the Office of the President, on World Book Day 2017 at San Anton Palace.

3.30pm The President meets representatives of the non-governmental organisation Spark15 at San Anton Palace.

5pm The President receives representatives of Wirt iż-Żejtun on a courtesy call and is presented with a copy of two publications – Michele Cachia and Discvoering Southeast Malta – at San Anton Palace.

7.30pm The Office of the President organises a recital featuring mezzo-soprano Alexandra Scicluna and pianist Gisele Grima at San Anton Palace.

Tuesday

8.30am The President meets Silvana Koch-Mehrin, founder of the Women Politcal Leaders Global Forum, Hanna Birna Kristjánsdóttir, chairwoman of the Women Political Leaders Global Forum, and Wolfgang Ischinger, chairman of the Munich Security Conference, at San Anton Palace.

10.30am The President participates in a wreath-laying ceremony on the 100th anniversary of Anzac Day at Pieta’ Military Cemetery.

12.30pm The President meets Silvana Koch-Mehrin and Wolfgang Ischinger at Verdala Palace.

2pm The President delivers the opening speech at the European Defence Roundtable, organised by the Women Political Leaders Global Forum in collaboration with the Munich Security Conference and the Office of the President, at San Anton Palace.

Wednesday

Noon The President presides over a press conference to launch the Remax Alive 2017 Cycling Challenge for Cancer at San Anton Palace.

9pm The President visits an activity organised by the European Association of Gerodontology at Verdala Palace, Buskett.

Thursday

7pm The President delivers a speech at an event organised to celebrate the National Day of The Netherlands in Ta’ Xbiex.

Friday

10am The President presides over the launch of an activity organised in aid of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

Noon The President visits the offices of the Pharmacy of your Choice, in Guardamangia.

3pm The President receives Giovanni Bonello and members of the Independent Commission on Political Party Financing on a courtesy call at San Anton Palace.

7pm The President delivers a speech during the launch of ‘The Euthanasia Paper’, prepared by the Policy Office within the Law Students Association, at San Anton Palace.

Saturday

9am The President presides over the launch of the new website of the Malta Community Chest Fund Foundation at San Anton Palace.

10am The President visits the Fur and Feather show at San Anton Public Gardens.

Noon The President inaugurates an exhibition entitled ‘Chapels... and more’, organised by Henry Alamango, together with Fondazzjoni Belt Victoria and the Heart of Gozo Museum, in Victoria.

Sunday

9.10am The President and Mr Preca attend a pontifical Mass organised on the occasion of the titular feast of St Publius in Floriana.

12.30pm The President attends the Baden Powell Scouts Parade in Żebbuġ.