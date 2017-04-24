Pharmacies open today

Chemimart City Gate Pharmacy, City Gate, Valletta (2123 8355);

National Pharmacy, 17, St Mary Street, Ħamrun (2122 5539);

Tal-Ħlas Pharmacy, Freedom Street, Qormi (2148 7739);

The Local Dispensary, Canon K. Pirotta Street, Birkirkara (2149 3549);

St Anthony Pharmacy, 56, St Joseph Street, Pietà (2123 7327);

Pembroke Pharmacy, 87, Giuseppe Malfeggiani Street, Pembroke (2137 2784);

Chemimart Pharmacy, 4,5,6, Il-Piazzetta, Tower Road, Sliema (2133 8369);

St Mary Pharmacy, 2, Antonio Schembri Street, Attard (2143 6348);

St Louis Pharmacy, Calì Street, Mosta (2143 2802);

St Simon Pharmacy, 8, Islands Promenade, Buġibba (2157 1649);

St Monica Pharmacy, Bereux, St Monica Street, Paola (2166 5848);

Milia’s Pharmacy, 73, Cottonera Road, Vittoriosa (2760 0126);

Felice Dispensary 95, Sanctuary Street, Żabbar (2182 7939);

Britannia Pharmacy, 5, Pretty Bay Street, Birżebbuġa (2165 8622);

Central Pharmacy, 6, St Joseph Street, Luqa (2169 2546);

Brown’s Pharmacy, 47, Freedom Avenue;

Żebbuġ (2146 5411);

Spiżerija Carmen, 1, Misraħ is-Suffara Street, Dingli (2145 7128);

Abela’s Pharmacy, 42, G.P.F. Agius De Soldanis Street, Victoria (2155 6170);

Nadur Pharmacy, 28th April 1688 Square, Nadur (2156 3589).

Airport pharmacy: Open from 7.30am till 10pm.

Emergency dentist: Sundays 8.30 -11.30am, call 9906 1800.

Emergencies: Mosta, Paola and Floriana health centres are always open. Gżira health centre is also open from 8am to 5pm.

Patients must present their ID card.

Blood donation: The mobile blood unit will be in Christ the King parish hall, Paola, today 8.30am-1pm. For details call 7930 7307, 2206 6209.