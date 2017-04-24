Master of Science in sport

Maria de Battista will be graduating this week with an MSc in Sport Management, Governance and Policy after having submitted her final piece of work in September 2016.

Ms de Battista was awarded a Malta Sport Scholarship by the Maltese Government in 2014. The Master’s programme, which was read on a part-time basis over a course of two years, included a number of core modules – corporate governance, sports governance and regulation, international sports law, sports economics, sport in society, sport policy and development, sport event management and research methods in management – with the final piece of work consisting of a research study.

This dissertation was based on a case study of governance among sports organisations on the island. Three major recommendations were put forward: the need for a networking and communication strategy, an education strategy and governance guidelines leading on to a Code of Governance.

A copy of this dissertation has been submitted to the relevant government department.

Ms de Battista hopes to have the opportunity in the near future to expand this research even further.