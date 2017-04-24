Malta to be represented at Bols Around the World cocktail competition final in Amsterdam

From left, Didier Beraud, commercial director at Lucas Bols; Pierre Stafrace, general manager at FBIC Ltd; Marco Utomo; Malika Saidi, renowned trainer from the Bols Bartending Academy; and Joseph Biolatto, owner of Baton Rouge Bar in Paris.

For the first time ever, Malta will be represented in the global final of one of the most renowned cocktail competitions in the world. Marco Utomo, senior mixologist at The Thirsty Barber, has reached the final selection of the Bols Around the World cocktail competition which will be held in Amsterdam in May.

The search for the next Bols Genever Pioneer kicked off in November 2016. Thousands of bartenders from 75 countries joined the competition and were tested on creativity, knowledge, history and practical use of Bols Genever.

Following three online competition heats, judged by an international team of experts, the fourth heat took place ‘live’ at The Thirsty Barber in Paceville in the presence of renowned trainer Malika Saidi from the Bols Bartending Academy.

Two weeks on, Mr Utomo was named regional winner, beating 300 other competitors from countries like UK, Italy and Germany. He will be presenting Malta in the Grand Final in Amsterdam.

Bols is imported, marketed and distributed in Malta by Farsons Beverage Imports Company (FBIC) Limited.