Le Meridien general manager at London conference
Alex Incorvaja, general manager of Le Meridien St Julian’s Hotel & Spa took part in the recent Marriott 2017 Europe General Managers Conference in London. This prestigious event brought together 350 general managers representing the 30 brands across Europe. Mr Incorvaja (fifth from right) is seen here receiving an award at the gala dinner for Engagement Leadership Excellence – Most Improved, presented by Arne Sorenson, CEO of Marriott International; and Amy McPherson, president and managing director, Europe.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.