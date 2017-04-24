Il Volo to perform in Malta again

The young Italian singing trio Il Volo will be back in Malta in June for a concert called ‘A tribute to the three tenors’.

Baritone Gianluca Ginoble and tenors Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto, who were last in Malta in August 2015, will be performing at the Malta Fairs and Conventions Centre, Ta’ Qali, on June 8 at 9 pm.The concert theme emanates from the trio’s latest album Notte Magica – A tribute to the three tenors.

The three tenors are José Carreras, Placido Domingo and Luciano Pavarotti, and through their album, the young singers wanted to mark the night of July 7, 1990, when the three major opera singers performed together at Teatro delle Terme di Caracalla in Rome.

Tickets may be obtained from http://www.ticketline.com.mt .