Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

HSBC Malta’s Townhall event

HSBC Malta chairman Sonny Portelli, HSBC Europe CEO Antonio Simoes and HSBC Malta’s head of communications Franco Aloisio.

HSBC Bank Malta held its annual Colleagues’ Townhall at the MFCC and this year’s guest speaker was Antonio Simoes, CEO of HSBC Europe. The event was also addressed by HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane, as well as by various other bank officials. During the event, the bank’s annual Employees Excellence Awards winners were announced.

HSBC Malta head of commercial banking Michel Cordina, director John Bonello, head of retail banking and wealth management Daniel Robinson, Europe CEO Antonio Simoes.
Claire Busuttil, Sharon Sladden, Sharon Grima, Stuart Fairbairn and Sergio Bellizzi.
Stefan Pace, Mario Mifsud, Stephen Mifsud and Nathalie Camilleri-Sultana.
Ivan Grech, HSBC Malta CEO Andrew Beane and Mariella Xuereb.
