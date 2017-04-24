Employees propel careers with London training

Ten team members of the HSBC UK Contact Centre Malta (UKCC) travelled to London once a month for half a year to participate in a unique talent development initiative as part of the HSBC’s ‘My Development Academy’ initiative.

The fully-funded, academically-rich programme offered the Maltese visitors a robust blend of sessions designed to accelerate growth and develop leadership capabilities of HSBC staff from around the world.

At the end of the six months, the group attended a graduation event in London.