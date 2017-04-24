Elvis tribute artist in Malta

Elvis tribute artist Gordon Davis will be coming to Malta on May 6.

Fans of the great Elvis Presley will be thrilled to attend a live concert focusing on the musical legacy the great singer left behind when he died in August 1977.

The Maltese artist, who moved to the UK at the age of 25, has won several awards, among them Images of the King World Champion 2012, and is one of the most successful Elvis Presley tribute artists in the world.

The concert, to be held at the City Theatre, Old Bakery Street, Valletta, will recreate various aspects from Elvis’s 1968 comeback and the live shows of the concert years – from set list to wardrobe, instruments and performance – all delivered in the same spirit that has inspired so many generations of artists and fans in the decades since then.

Davis will perform classic songs from the Elvis songbook, among them You Gave Me a Mountain, Memories, The Wonder of You, Suspicious Minds, Are you Lonesome Tonight, Blue Suede Shoes and Can’t Help Falling in Love.

He will be accompanied by his band of musicians, namely Cliff Preece, Dan Caney, Ryan Quartermaine, Richard Gibson, Harriet Raybould and Lucy Jones.

For more information and for tickets, call Hamrun Kiosk on 2124 8989 or 9949 5648 or Joe Zammit on 9985 9562.

Front tickets are being sold at €20, Middle Section at €18 and Balcony at €15.