Easter Sunday blessing
Following Easter Mass last Sunday, Fr Joe Caruana, in the name of the Ta’ Gieżu community, hosted children and their parents to a fraternity moment on the church parvis in Għajnsielem, where he blessed Easter eggs and distributed them to the families present.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.