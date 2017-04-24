Duke of Edinburgh international award
The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Malta recently had the honour of thanking Marion Cilia for her long service to the award. Ms Cilia retired after being involved, in one way or another, for some 50 years.
Testament to the importance of her contributions is the fact that President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca attended and gave a speech commending Ms Cilia’s efforts as well as those of many youths over the years.
The award has developed and grown over the years and helps cultivate the life skills one needs throughout the journey of life. The award has also been introduced in all State schools, reaching out to many more youngsters.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.