Duke of Edinburgh international award

From left: Charles Cilia, Debbie Vella (new national director), Marion Cilia, Michael Wright (director for development), Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, Edgar Preca, Madeleine De Martino (council member) and Kenneth De Martino (chairman of the award in Malta).

The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award in Malta recently had the honour of thanking Marion Cilia for her long service to the award. Ms Cilia retired after being involved, in one way or another, for some 50 years.

Testament to the importance of her contributions is the fact that President Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca attended and gave a speech commending Ms Cilia’s efforts as well as those of many youths over the years.

The award has developed and grown over the years and helps cultivate the life skills one needs throughout the journey of life. The award has also been introduced in all State schools, reaching out to many more youngsters.