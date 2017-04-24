Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Donation to Hospice

Watercolour artist Susan Galea Borg recently presented €925 to Hospice Malta manager Kenneth Delia. The amount was 50 per cent of the proceeds from the sale of paintings from her exhibition Evergreen.

The artist’s sunflower painting (seen in the picture) was bought by five friends, three of whom attended the presentation. Seen here are (from left) Angela Demarco, Daniela Attard, Monica Micallef, Susan Galea Borg and Kenneth Delia.

