Announcements

BUTTIGIEG. On March 10, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Louise née Galea and Marco, God’s precious gift of a son – ANDREW, a most welcome brother to Jamie and Nicky.

GALEA. On April 18, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Martina, née Camilleri, and Matthew, God’s precious gift of a son – LUKE, a most welcome little brother to Lisa. Special thanks to all midwives and obstetrics staff.

SEYCHELL NAVARRO. On March 16, at Mater Dei Hospital, to Denise and John, God’s precious gift of a daughter – KATE, sister to Mark and Ella. Deo gratias et Mariæ. Special thanks to all the maternity staff and all those who attended the celebration held at The Sails, Sliema.

Pearl Wedding

Dr MARTIN CEFAI, MD and Miss TERESA CIAPPARA

The marriage took place on April 26, 1987, at St Aloysius College church, Birkirkara, and was officiated by Fr Anthony Cilia. Congratulations and love from their daughters Jennifer and Michelle, Filippo, and Ina.

Obituaries

BORG. On March 1, in Orillia, Ontario, Canada, Dr FRANCIS XAVIER BORG, aged 92. He is deeply mourned by family and friends, in Canada and in Malta. Cremation has already taken place. A celebration of life will take place on June 24 in Orillia, Ontario, on the lake he loved so much. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be said today at 12.15pm at the Immaculate Conception parish church, Tal-Ibraġ. May he rest in peace.

MARTINELLI. On April 22, at Dar tal-Kleru, Birkirkara, CANON EMMANUEL, of Senglea, residing in Msida, went to meet the Risen Lord, whom he served in the priesthood for 61 years, at the age of 87. He leaves to mourn his irreparable loss his beloved sister Maria, Tessie, widow of his brother Joseph, his nieces and nephews Louisa, Isabella, Sandro, Mario and Luciano, their respective families, members of the clergy, especially those at Msida parish church and the Collegiate Church at Senglea, fellow residents and sisters at Dar tal-Kleru, other relatives and friends. Tomorrow, Monday, April 24, the funeral leaves Dar tal-Kleru for the chapel of the Immaculate Conception, Msida, where he will be lying for the public to pay their last respects from noon to 2pm. At 2pm, a cortege will leave for St Joseph parish church, Msida, where Mass praesente cadavere will be celebrated by His Grace the Archbishop at 2.30pm followed by interment in the family grave at Santa Maria Addolorata Cemetery. Donations to Dar tal-Kleru will be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to Il-Qaddejja taċ-Ċenaklu and all the staff at Dar tal-Kleru for their dedication and loving care. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

STABILE. Dr ADRIANA STABILE, widow of Dr Henry F. Stabile, and mother of the late Louise, ended her life’s journey on April 21 at the age of 92 while in the loving care of Josiann and her team at Casa Arkati retirement home, Mosta. She lives on in the memory of her daughter Isabel, her grandchildren Matthew, Eva, Peter, Kelly and James, her sisters Aurora and Marga and their families. Mass to celebrate her life will be held at the Addolorata Chapel tomorrow, Monday, April 24, at 9am. No flowers by request but donations to Puttinu Cares are welcome.

In Memoriam

AGIUS-VADALÀ. In loving memory of our dear YVETTE, today the 20th anniversary of her death. Her family.

ATTARD. In loving memory of CARMEL (Lino) on the first anniversary of his passing to eternal life. Forever in the thoughts and prayers of his family and friends. A Mass for the repose of his soul will be celebrated on Sunday, April 30, at noon at Stella Maris parish church, Sliema.

BELL – MAURICE. In loving memory of my dad on the ninth anniversary of his demise. Always in my heart, Stephanie.

BIANCO – ALFRED. In ever loving memory, tomorrow the third anniversary of his demise. Seems only yesterday he was with us – treasured always in our hearts. Sorely missed by his beloved wife Rose, his daughters Marika and Diane, his son Christopher, respective spouses and his five grandchildren and family. Tomorrow’s 7pm Mass at Jesus of Nazareth parish church, Sliema, will be said for his repose.

BOFFA – GEMMA. Remembered with love and gratitude on the 20th anniversary of her death, 21.4.1997. George, Laura and family in Australia. Also family in Malta.

BONNICI – ELIZABETH (Lizzie). On the 24th anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her family – Alice, David, Fiona, Edwina and Sabrina. Sadly missed. Always in our thoughts and prayers. Gone but never forgotten.

DeBATTISTA – GIUSEPPINA. Treasured memories of a dear mother and grandmother on the 21st anniversary of her death. Fondly remembered by her children and their families. May she rest in peace.

FERRIGGI. In loving memory of our dear mother MARY on the first anniversary of her demise. A Mass will be celebrated on Thursday, April 27, at 7pm at St Gregory’s church, Żejtun. The attendance of relatives and friends will be greatly appreciated. Lord, grant her eternal rest.

MEDATI – CAROL. In loving memory, on the 13th anniversary of his passing away to eternal life, 22.4.2004-22.4.2017. Sadly missed by his wife Agnes, his sons Valhmor and Joanne, Uldrich and Solange, his daughter Erika and Frankie and grandsons Matteo, Bjorn, Michele, Daniele and Aaron. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

RIZZO NAUDI – In loving memo­ry of ANTON on the seventh anniversary of his demise. Fondly remembered and greatly missed by his wife Iris, children Mario, Rosette, Annabella, Antonello, his in-laws, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Lord, grant him eternal rest.

SELVAGI. In loving memory of our dear WILLIAM, today being the anniversary of his passing.

He had a nature you could not help loving,

And a heart that was purer than gold,

And to those who knew and loved him,

His memory will never grow cold.

Anne, Raphael, Christopher, Lucienne and Maryanne.

SCHEMBRI WISMAYER. In che­rished memory of our beloved mother ĊETTINA, darling sister MARTHESE and dear brother SALVINO who were called to the loving arms of Jesus on April 24.

Never more than a thought away,

Quietly remembered every day.

A prayer is kindly solicited. MaryRose, Roy, Albert, in-laws and their respective families.

VELLA – MARIA. In loving memo­ry of our dear mother on the 25th anniversary of her passing away. Fondly remembered by Edith and Louis, Cecilia and Vincent and grandchildren.

WOODS – RITA. Cherished and loving memories of a dearest mother and grandmother, April 21 being the 14th anniversary of her demise. Forever in our thoughts and prayers. Her daughters, sons, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Memorial service

The Royal Naval Association’s memorial service will be held on May 6 at 11am at Pietà Gardens. Uniform and medals may be worn. The public is invited to attend.