The rock of races
This year’s edition of the Giraglia Rolex Cup promises to rock the boats.
The Giraglia Rolex Cup has run uninterruptedly since 1953 when it was created to build sporting friendship between France and Italy.
A prevailing sense of camaraderie has always defined the competition. Partnered by Rolex since 1998, the offshore race is the Mediterranean’s oldest and has a proud history.
This year, the Giraglia Rolex Cup celebrates its 65th edition. The fleet will gather in the chic harbour of Saint-Tropez for three days of inshore racing before embarking on a 241-nautical mile offshore race to Genoa, Italy via the Giraglia, a rocky outcrop off the northern tip of Corsica.
This year’s Giraglia Rolex Cup runs from June 9-17.
