The rock of races

Photos: Rolex/Carlo Borlenghi.

The Giraglia Rolex Cup has run uninterruptedly since 1953 when it was created to build sporting friendship between France and Italy.

A prevailing sense of camaraderie has always defined the competition. Partnered by Rolex since 1998, the offshore race is the Mediterranean’s oldest and has a proud history.

This year, the Giraglia Rolex Cup celebrates its 65th edition. The fleet will gather in the chic harbour of Saint-Tropez for three days of inshore racing before embarking on a 241-nautical mile offshore race to Genoa, Italy via the Giraglia, a rocky outcrop off the northern tip of Corsica.

This year’s Giraglia Rolex Cup runs from June 9-17.