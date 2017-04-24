The colours of performance

Silver, red and black are the colours of Audi Sport – and of the new special edition R8 Coupé model bearing its name. Along with specific components in the cockpit and body, the colours heighten the car’s motorsport feeling.

Audi unveiled the exclusive, high-performance sports car for the first time at the New York International Auto Show. The car is being built in a limited run of 200.

The R8 is the brand’s sporty spearhead – on the road and on track. Its DNA is endowed with know-how earned from the many success stories at Audi Sport, particularly in endurance racing.

The Audi Sport Edition is bringing more motorsport emotion to the production car realm with its expressive interplay of the colours silver, red and black, and exclusive interior equipment. In addition to floret silver, matt or gloss, the selection of paint finishes includes mythos black and ibis white.

Regardless of what body colour the customer chooses, the sideblades and exterior mirrors in brilliant red produce a striking contrast and are just one of the visual highlights.

Accenting the sophisticated exterior are the front spoiler, singleframe grille and diffuser insert, all in titanium black – yet another facet of the car’s distinctive character. At the rear, trapezoidal tailpipe trims in gloss black enhance the dynamic effect of the car’s design.

Audi Sport GmbH has equipped the special edition with 20-inch wheels of forged aluminum, with 245/30 front tires and 305/30 rear tires. The rims in an eye-catching 10-spoke Y design feature gloss anthracite black paint finish and stand out with their silver edges.

The interior welcomes driver and passenger with illuminated door sill trims. Their aluminum inlays bear the Audi Sport label complete with the red rhombus, and the model’s exclusiveness is indicated by the inscription “1/200”. The colour palette of the interior is in harmony with the car’s exterior.

The door trims and sport seats are in fine Nappa leather, with a colour combination of black and express red.

The seat backrests are embossed with the R8 emblem – an exclusive design element for the special edition model. Contrasting stitching in dark silver accents the steering wheel, door trims and seats.