Shared history

Their combined history totals more than 150 years; they share a tradition, passion for design and innovation as well as a long road in the world of racing. These two southern European brands, Seat (Barcelona) and Ducati (Bologna), are strengthening their bond on the occasion of the MotoGP World Championship, where the Leon Cupra, the Spanish brand’s most powerful model, is the official car of the Italian team at the 18 Moto GP races.

Seat and Ducati share various milestones and both have collections that keep their tradition alive. Seat’s Building A122 houses 263 vehicles, featuring race cars as well as vehicles that chronicle the history of Spain.

The Ducati museum in Bologna contains the brand’s most iconic models, such as the 125 Desmo GP, the first racing motorcycle, and the Desmosedici GP07 with which Casey Stoner won the World Championship in 2007.

In addition to designing and manufacturing utility vehicles and street bikes, both companies have a successful track record in motor racing. Since 1970, Seat Sport has won two World Touring Car championships, more than 25 rally titles and championships, and has organised successful single brand competitions.

Ducati has been competing in MotoGP for 14 years, winning 33 races, and 24 seasons in the Superbike World Championship, conquering 17 manufacturers’ world titles, and is present in several other national championships. In 2007, the team won the MotoGP World Championship with Australian racer Casey Stoner.

Both companies have vehicles that competed in legendary races: the Seat 124 Group 4 finished on the podium at the unforgettable 1977 Montecarlo Rally, and the Ducati 900 won the 24 Hours of Montjuïc in 1980, one of the most gruelling urban races in motorcycling history.