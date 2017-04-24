Reinforcing leadership

At this year’s New York International Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz followed seamlessly on from its dynamic appearances at the motors shows in Detroit and Geneva. Celebrating a double world premiere are the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé.

The only performance SUVs in the segment with a V8 engine, they pair amazing dynamics with outstanding everyday usability. The new E-Class Cabriolet and the close-to-production Mercedes-AMG GT Concept also celebrated their US premieres – the two deliver the hallmark AMG racing spirit in a four-door coupé.

The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé, and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé occupy a very special position in the midsize SUV segment. They are the sportiest midsize performance SUVs to date to bear the three-pointed star. Powered by the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo with 350kW (476hp) or 375kW (510hp, S version), they are the only eight-cylinder SUVs in this popular vehicle class.

Further technical highlights of the midsize performance SUVs are the air suspension with adaptive damping, AMG’s 4Matic+ performance all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, the rear-axle locking differential and the high-performance brake system. With the AMG Panamericana grille, a feature of the AMG GT family, the models establish a visual link to the successful AMG sports car.

Yet the new models also offer all the benefits of a typical Mercedes SUV: generous space for passengers and luggage, extensive safety equipment and supreme traction even on loose surfaces or in wintry conditions.