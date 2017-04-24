Reinforcing leadership
At this year’s New York International Auto Show, Mercedes-Benz followed seamlessly on from its dynamic appearances at the motors shows in Detroit and Geneva. Celebrating a double world premiere are the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé as well as the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé.
The only performance SUVs in the segment with a V8 engine, they pair amazing dynamics with outstanding everyday usability. The new E-Class Cabriolet and the close-to-production Mercedes-AMG GT Concept also celebrated their US premieres – the two deliver the hallmark AMG racing spirit in a four-door coupé.
The Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé, and the Mercedes-AMG GLC 63 S 4Matic+ SUV and Coupé occupy a very special position in the midsize SUV segment. They are the sportiest midsize performance SUVs to date to bear the three-pointed star. Powered by the AMG 4.0-litre V8 biturbo with 350kW (476hp) or 375kW (510hp, S version), they are the only eight-cylinder SUVs in this popular vehicle class.
Further technical highlights of the midsize performance SUVs are the air suspension with adaptive damping, AMG’s 4Matic+ performance all-wheel drive with fully variable torque distribution, the rear-axle locking differential and the high-performance brake system. With the AMG Panamericana grille, a feature of the AMG GT family, the models establish a visual link to the successful AMG sports car.
Yet the new models also offer all the benefits of a typical Mercedes SUV: generous space for passengers and luggage, extensive safety equipment and supreme traction even on loose surfaces or in wintry conditions.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.