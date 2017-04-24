Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Official launch

The new Mini Countryman was officially launched in Malta at Hugo’s Terrace in St Julian’s on March 30. The launch featured a live performance by Gianni Zammit with Rug, DJs Attila Ekis and Mia Wave, as well as complimentary finger food and drinks and free brand merchandise.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. The colours of performance

  2. Added personality

  3. Cleaning comfort

  4. Not just a number

  5. People-minded SUV

  6. Revolutionary all-rounder

  7. The rock of races

  8. Fun in the sun

  9. Making its mark

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed