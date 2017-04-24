Official launch
The new Mini Countryman was officially launched in Malta at Hugo’s Terrace in St Julian’s on March 30. The launch featured a live performance by Gianni Zammit with Rug, DJs Attila Ekis and Mia Wave, as well as complimentary finger food and drinks and free brand merchandise.
