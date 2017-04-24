Fun in the sun

Summer is upon us and the Fiat 124 Spider is the ideal car for enjoying the rugged landscape of Costa Brava to the fullest, with the hood down and the wind in your hair. These feelings were captured in a exciting report taking the Fiat 124 Spider on some of the most scenic roads in Spain, through breathtaking landscapes and places seeped in history and culture.

From the city of Girona, the Fiat roadster headed towards the coast. First stop was the exclusive S’Agaró resort, a Mediterranean gem built at the beginning of the 20th century by architect Rafel Masó and currently designated a place of outstanding cultural interest. The Fiat 124 Spider encompasses the classic beauty of its predecessor with a new perspective, without betraying its true essence, expresses the same timeless allure as this location.

Launched in 2016, the charming Fiat follows its legendary 1966 namesake and has set out to fascinate a new generation of fans with a line-up that, according to markets, includes two trim levels (124 Spider and Lusso), to which two special series (named America and Europa) have been added to celebrate the great past of the 124, one engine version (1.4 turbo MultiAir with 140hp) and two transmissions (automatic and manual, both with six speeds).

Leaving the upmarket resort of S’Agaró behind, the Fiat 124 Spider headed along the coast on the GI-682. The sequences of bends and straights emphasised the peerless qualities of the car in terms of driving pleasure and performance.

The outstanding dynamism of the Fiat 124 Spider is also the result of a rear-wheel drive architecture, extremely well-balanced weight distribution and a low centre of gravity. Excitement is high on this road, which marked the history of the Fiat 124 Spider: it was there that its forerunner won the Costa Brava Rally in 1972, driven by the crew Pinto/Macaluso. The road trip of the Fiat 124 Spider in Spain continued to Tossa de Mar, a splendid medieval hamlet and today a famous holiday resort frequented by intellectuals and artists, and was perfectly at ease with its streamline silhouette and enduring style.

In addition to its unique and all-Italian style, the new Fiat boasts outstanding driving dynamics in which the perfect suspension tuning plays a key role: the sophisticated front quadrilateral and rear multilink layouts ensure total control on corners. The technical capabilities of the car were perfectly showcased on the GIP-6821, characterised by sweeping bends and smooth tarmac.

The car proved to be the ideal travel companion for enjoying an extraordinary open-air driving experience, through charming landscapes and on legendary roads.