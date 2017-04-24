Celebrating a motorsport icon

‘Genius on wheels’ is the name of an exhibition at the Porsche Museum in Zuffen-hausen that honours rally racing legend Walter Röhrl on his 70th birthday.

From March 14 to May 14, 2017, the museum is displaying numerous vehicles driven by the World Rally Championship winner as he established and cemented his reputation as the most versatile racer of his time in the world. The exhibition focuses on his many years of collaboration with Porsche.

Röhrl has been a brand ambassador and test driver for Porsche since 1993. A bend on the Porsche test track in Weissach will soon bear his name.

Born on March 7, 1947 in Regensburg, Röhrl has had a strong bond with Porsche for his entire life. The first car he owned was a Porsche 356 B Coupé with 75hp. He bought the car without an engine, saving every penny he could. Even as a factory driver with Ford, Opel, Fiat, Lancia and Audi, Röhrl cultivated his relationship with Porsche, including through rally drives in his own 911. Porsche secured the services of Röhrl – already a two-time World Endurance Championship winner – as a factory driver in 1981. Röhrl initially started in the German Rally Championship and drove a 911 at Rallye San Remo in the World Rally Championship.

Walter Röhrl is one of only a few drivers in motorsport history to have won world championship races in both rally driving and motor racing. With his driving skills and ability to explain handling simply yet precisely, Röhrl continues to influence the tuning and technology of Porsche road-going sportscars to this day.

Alongside a 365 B 1600 Coupé, the special exhibition in the Porsche Museum also features the Carrera GTS Rallye Monnet, the 911 SC Coupé San Remo and the 924 GTP Le Mans from 1981, plus a 911 Carrera 2 Cup racing car.