Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Bespoke Mustang debuts at Monaco show

A custom Mustang with close to 800bhp has been revealed at the Top Marques show in Monaco.

Called the Sutton CS800 Mustang, it has been created by premium car specialist Clive Sutton and uses a 5.0-litre V8 with a high-performance supercharger and upgraded mechanical parts.

Alongside the supercharger come an upgraded intercooler, new injectors and a larger throttle body. The CS800 also features a full custom exhaust.

The exterior of the car features carbon-fibre enhancements, including a front splitter and bootlid, along with a rear valance housing the exhaust tips. Inside, the Sutton CS800 features Recaro bucket seats. A nine-speaker, 1,000-watt sound system is also fitted to the show car, though this is an optional extra for customers.

Clive Sutton also revealed its CS500 Mustang Convertible. Though featuring similar styling to the CS800, this car uses a 2.3-litre turbocharged Ecoboost engine rather than the larger V8.

