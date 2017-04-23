Tragedy prevented as fire close to fuel station is put out in a few minutes
Members of the Civil Protection Department quickly put out a fire near a petrol station in tal-Barrani, Zejtun at around 3.15pm, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.
No one was injured in the operation.
