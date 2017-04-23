Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 15:43

Tragedy prevented as fire close to fuel station is put out in a few minutes

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Photo: Matthew Mirabelli

Members of the Civil Protection Department quickly put out a fire near a petrol station in tal-Barrani, Zejtun at around 3.15pm, preventing what could have been a major tragedy.

No one was injured in the operation.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Watch: Journalist asking about Mizzi's...

  2. Transcripts linking Egrant to my wife...

  3. Watch: Joseph Muscat, wife testify to...

  4. Watch: Serious failures found at Pilatus...

  5. Daphne Caruana Galizia: ‘I have a...

  6. Corpse found in car underwater

  7. Watch: 'Five lies in less than 24...

  8. Muscat says 'fabricated' documents...

  9. Hero's welcome for Prime Minister at...

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 23-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed