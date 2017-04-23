Today's front pages

The Egrant scandal that has rocked Malta continues to dominate the front pages of local newspapers today.

The Sunday Times of Malta quotes Daphne Caruana Galizia, the journalist whose allegations have sparked the controversy, as saying that she has both documents and a whistleblower to back her claims.

In another leading story, the paper reports that anti-money laundering investigators had flagged serious failings at Pilatus Bank to the financial regulator last year.

The Malta Independent on Sunday also leads with news that FIAU investigators had been investigating Pilatus Bank since 2015.

Malta Today asks whether we are approaching the endgame on Panama, with high political drama and allegations of dirty money.

It-Torca quotes University of Wisconsin professor and Times of Malta blogger John Baldacchino as saying the ongoing crisis must be resolved by Malta's law courts, with Mr Justice emeritus Philip Sciberras slamming events as false posturing by someone with no arguments.

Il-Mument leads with photos of the various individuals caught in the unfolding saga above the headline 'Game Over'.

Kulħadd takes the exact opposite perspective, with a photo of PN leader Simon Busuttil beneath the headline 'Game Over Simon!'

Illum reports that Labour Party delegates have been told to prepare themselves for a general election, with the possibility of a date being called shortly after Labour Day celebrations.