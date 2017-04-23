People gather in Valletta for protest against corruption

Daphne Caruana Galizia (centre) has alleged that a secret Panama company is linked to Prime Minister Joseph Muscat (left) and his wife Michelle (right).

People have packed Castille Square in Valletta and are milling around St George's Square where a protest against corruption organised by the Nationalist Party is being held today.

Thousands also packed into Republic Street many carrying Panama placards as well as kriminali (criminals) and barra (out) ones.

Protesters are expected to demand the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, following allegations that his wife Michelle is named as the ultimate beneficial owner of Panama Papers-named company Egrant.

Pilatu washed his hands, Pilatus launders money. Photo: Jacob Borg

The demonstration was announced by Simon Busuttil in a press conference on Friday morning, and earlier today the PN leader urged people to attend regardless of their political affiliation.

“I’m calling on the Nationalists, Labourites, and people of whichever political belief, to join us this afternoon.

Video: Mark Zammit Cordina

“With humility, I share the huge responsibility that I have, with you… let us all shoulder the responsibility to take our country out of the alley it has been shoved into,” Dr Busuttil told a political meeting in Siġġiewi.

The Civil Society Network has backed Dr Busuttil's calls, saying in a statement that "Malta needs a coalition of political forces and persons willing to clean up Malta. The situation we are in can only get worse unless citizens do their duty to stop a gang from taking over Malta's institutions."

Photo: Mark Zammit Cordina

Network member and former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Michael Briguglio will be among the speakers during this afternoon's rally, which will also be addressed by the leader of Partit Demokratiku Marlene Farrugia. Both Dr Briguglio and Dr Farrugia are among the protesters.

The demonstration is due to begin at 4pm, with Dr Busuttil scheduled to speak some hours later.

Photo: Jacob Borg