Newly-appointed BA chairman passes away
George Mifsud, who was appointed Broadcasting Authority chairman earlier this month, passed away today. He was 68.
Mr Mifsud founded one of Malta's main PR agencies, MPS – Marketing and Communications in 1975. Between 1999 and 2004, he was director on the Gozo Channel board and from 2007 to 2013 he served as plenipotentiary ambassador of Bulgaria.
He was appointed Broadcasting Authority chairman to replace Tanya Borg Cardona, who stepped down on March 28, following mounting pressure from the BA's own workers.
Condolences were expressed by both the Labour and the Nationalist parties.
