A 53-year-old Gżira woman was grievously injured this morning when she lost control of her Harley-Davidson motorbike and fell in St Paul's Bay, police said.

The woman was driving on Dawret San Pawl when she skidded and fell at around 9.45am. Paramedics rushed the woman to Mater Dei hospital, where she is being treated.

Police said they are investigating further.