Greens split over Egrant allegations

The Egrant claims have split AD chairman Arnold Cassola and his predecessor Michael Briguglio.

Former Alternattiva Demokratika chairman Michael Briguglio yesterday publicly urged his successor, Arnold Cassola, to put Malta before the party and attend today’s national demonstration on the current “institutional crisis”.

In an open letter to Prof. Cassola, Dr Briguglio wrote: “Malta is facing an institutional crisis. And AD is heading towards irrelevance by sitting on the fence.

“We Greens should know better than constructing partisan walls. Given that Labour will not remove the gang which has taken over, the people in the streets can do this through peaceful protest. Will you attend tomorrow’s protest? I will. As a Green.”

Michael Briguglio urged Arnold Cassola to attend today's protest. Photo:Facebook/Michael Briguglio

He was reacting to an earlier post by Prof. Cassola who called on journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia to reveal all.

“If you have the evidence you seem to have had since March 2016, you should now reveal everything… and let’s nail the crooks. Forget your ego. Forget Pulitzer prizes or Politico prizes. Malta and the well-being of its citizens comes before our egos,” wrote Prof. Cassola.

“Democracy in our country is at stake. Now is the time to reveal all. If you don’t, you not only risk destroying your credibility... you risk contributing to destroying democracy in our country by handing [Joseph] Muscat an open and blank cheque. So, if you really have the proof and are not bluffing, get on with it... Maltese future generations cannot be destroyed because of egos.”

His deputy, Carmel Cacopardo, disagreed with this stance, saying Ms Caruana Galizia was “100 per cent right”.

Dr Briguglio, who sits on the Sliema council as a Green, told Prof. Cassola that the inquiry being carried out is “a farce”, as it was called too late in the day due to police inaction and after suspicious movements from Pilatus Bank.

“AD should join tomorrow’s demonstration and put country before party,” Dr Briguglio said, adding that the proof on Panama Papers published by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists “should have been enough to have a national coalition against the gang”.

Dr Briguglio will be addressing this afternoon’s national demonstration organised by the Nationalist Party.