Sunday, April 23, 2017, 14:30

Four hurt as three motorbikes crash in St Julian's

Two seriously injured in accident

All four people involved in the crash were riding Harley-Davidson motorcycles. Photo: Shutterstock

A crash involving three Harley-Davidson motorcycles in St Julian's this afternoon left four people hospitalised, with two of them seriously injured.

The crash happened at around midday on Triq Mikiel Anton Vassalli, police said. All four crash victims were taken to Mater Dei hospital. 

A 36-year-old Żurrieq man and 57-year-old Italian man were grievously injured in the accident. The 36-year-old Pembroke man riding the third bike and his passenger, a 21-year-old Marsascala woman, escaped the crash with light injuries. 

Police said they are investigating further. 

 

 

