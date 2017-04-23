Busuttil urges 'people of good will' to join Valletta protest

Simon Busuttil urged people of all political beliefs to protest corruption this afternoon. Photo: PN

Updated 1.49pm - Added PL reply

Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil called on all people “of good will”, irrespective of their political beliefs, to walk behind the Maltese flag this afternoon in Valletta, following allegations that Egrant, a secret company in Panama, is owned by the Prime Minister’s wife, Michelle Muscat.

“I’m calling on the Nationalists, Labourites, and people of whichever political belief, to join us this afternoon.



“With humility, I share the huge responsibility that I have, with you… let us all shoulder the responsibility to take our country out of the alley it has been shoved into,” he said.



Dr Busuttil was addressing a political event in Siġġiewi, ahead of a national demonstration against corruption planned for 4pm by the PN in Valletta.

Noting that he had saved his main speech for this afternoon’s event, Dr Busuttil said the country was going through a political and constitutional crisis.



Dr Busuttil referred to The Sunday Times of Malta’s “strong editorial”, asking the Prime Minister to stand aside, The Malta Independent’s editorial asking for similar action from the Police Commissioner, and MaltaToday, which he said was also speaking of a crisis within the highest institutions.

Meanwhile, Il-Mument and Kullħadd had today run with the same headline - ‘Game Over’ – only they had directed it towards opposing leaders. Dr Busuttil said that judgment was now in the hands of the Maltese people.

Dr Busuttil reiterated that the scenes caught on camera over the past few days were reminiscent of mafia movies: two people, including the owner, exiting Pilatus Bank at night, bags in hand.



“It looks like [Pontius] Pilate does not only wash his hands, but also proof,” he said, to laughter from the crowd.

Dr Busuttil insisted that there was only one person responsible for the situation that Malta was in. "Leave now," he told the Prime Minister, "in the national, the country’s and the people’s interest."

'A demonstration about something nonexistent' - PL

In a reply, the Labour Party said Dr Busuttil had walked up a dead-end street by tying himself to the "lies of his buddy Daphne Caruana Galizia".

The only authentic document published was that by Nexia BT managing partner Brian Tonna, the party said, "which shows that the company [Egrant] is his."