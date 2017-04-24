Photo of the week
Big, furry spider with ‘red fangs’ discovered
A new wandering spider species has been discovered in Baja California Sur in Mexico. It mostly lives in grottos and old mines. With two red fangs, the Sierra Cacachilas wandering spider (Califorctenus cacachilensis) is a relative of the highly venomous wandering spider (Phoneutria fera). Luckily, it is not harmful to humans.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.