Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Photo of the week

Big, furry spider with ‘red fangs’ discovered

Photo: Jim Berrian/San Diego Natural History Museum

Photo: Jim Berrian/San Diego Natural History Museum

A new wandering spider species has been discovered in Baja California Sur in Mexico. It mostly lives in grottos and old mines. With two red fangs, the Sierra Cacachilas wandering spider (Califorctenus cacachilensis) is a relative of the highly venomous wandering spider (Phoneutria fera). Luckily, it is not harmful to humans.

