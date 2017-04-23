The importance of Catholic pilgrimage sites

Despite growing secularism, Europe features several pilgrimage sites and shrines associated with manifestations of the Blessed Virgin Mary. Lourdes, Fatima, Medjugorje, Paris of the Miraculous Medal, Walsingham in England, and Knock in Ireland stand out readily.

Wadowice and Krakow in Poland, with their strong connection to Saint Pope John Paul II, manifest a living and vibrant Catholic faith. They honour men of vision and simple, deep, personal spirituality, especially in the face of modern dangers, whether spiritual, social, ideological or political. Above all, they are important centres of prayer.

Malta is not wanting, with national Marian shrines and sanctuaries at Ta’ Pinu in Gozo, and the Sanctuary and Grotto of the Blessed Virgin in Mellieħa.

On March 20, 1893, the Blessed Virgin blessed 60 college boys, two priests and lay brothers repeatedly, according to an eyewitness ac­count by Fr John M. Hale, published in the English Jesuit magazine The Month later that year. This account has probably never been publicised in Malta, but it was translated into Maltese and published in three parts in Il-Mument between April and June 1985.

The story of all these shrines encourages Christians, and indeed Catholics, to retain, defend and practise their old faith fervently, in the face of mediocrity, non-belief and open and covert persecution.

Without prayer our world is always in dire peril. Prayer builds up faith, hope and love for God and for our fellow men and women.

This is why pilgrimages to these centres of a living spirituality need to be encouraged.

Visiting Krakow is especially inspiring and effective, to ward off the forces of darkness, and to instill a shining light in people’s lives.

Especially moving is the Sanctuary of the Divine Mercy at Lagiewniki near Krakow, inspired by the humble and holy life and writings of Sister Maria Faustyna Kowalska. She was canonised by Pope John Paul II in 2000 in Rome. This devotion has spread far and wide, particularly among Catholic circles.