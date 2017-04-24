Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01 by

Mary Castagna, Marsascala

Marsascala’s priorities

I do not know who came up with the idiotic idea of constructing a new pool in Marsascala on the quie­ter side of the village’s promenade. This area will be ruined; after all, the existing pool and the waterpolo pool are both in good condition. Who needs other pools?

Marsascala residents knows what their priorities are. These are the removal of the Jerma Palace Hotel and the embellishment of the area, the replacement of the temporary police station with a proper one, the construction of a children’s football ground and the building of new roads.

