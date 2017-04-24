How not to plan a town square

Many people are unhappy with the way Nadur square was embellished a few years ago. I heard the work cost hundreds of thousands of euros. And the result? The trees were removed and the square has become naked. The narrow street leading to the square is now one way and has become problematic for traffic.

The work done was not of a high standard. In fact, the paving is not smooth, nor is it of a high quality. And some people have fallen down and broken bones.

A friend of mine told me that the trees were damaging the drainage system of nearby houses. But couldn’t a solution have been found without removing the trees? It seems that some councils get away with certain things and others do not.

I wish we, as a nation, emulate other countries in their good things. Unfortunately, we weaken our independent authorities, political pressure is exerted on the civil service and our planning laws are vague and full of loopholes.

We should protect the natural environment and not side with developers who simply have money to throw around.