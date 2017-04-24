Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01 by

Carmel Sciberras, Naxxar

Exposed

Those people who object to being exposed should not expose themselves in the first place.

Advert

See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.

Comments not loading? We recommend using Google Chrome or Mozilla Firefox with javascript turned on.
Comments powered by Disqus  
Advert

Similar Stories

Popular Stories

Popular Stories RSS Feed

  1. Wied il-Għomor

  2. Article on MMR vaccine (1)

  3. Disappointed with Turkish Airlines

  4. Article on MMR vaccine (2)

  5. Article on MMR vaccine (3)

  6. Brexit – every threat is an opportunity

  7. Article on MMR vaccine (4)

  8. Destiny of Marsascala

  9. The importance of Catholic pilgrimage sites

Advert
X

Popup

Loading

Copyright © Allied Newspapers Ltd., printed on - 24-04-2017 - Printed content is for personal use only, and should not be distributed