Excellent care at Mater Dei
I would like to thank all the doctors and nurses in Medical Ward 4 at Mater Dei Hospital for the constant and vigilant care they showed to our beloved Juanita Debattista during her short stay at the hospital.
May the good Lord reward you for your care and expertise and may God bless you for the kindness you showed her.
May she rest in peace.
