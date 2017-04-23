Disappointed with Turkish Airlines

My daughter booked with Turkish Airlines to fly to America this August after being advised of the great service and good prices they offer customers.

Unfortunately, she was forced to postpone her dream vacation because she has to re-sit an exam in a compulsory subject. I contacted the airlines immediately to cancel the ticket and was told that only €100 would be refunded from the total paid amount of €657.

I feel that this is unfair since I informed the airline immediately about the cancellation. I understand that I have to pay a cancellation fee but losing €567 is simply not right.

I feel very disappointed and rather frustrated about this situ­ation, especially since the airline has more than enough time to re-sell the ticket. Had I informed the airline or cancelled the ticket at the very last minute, I would not have dreamt of asking for a refund.