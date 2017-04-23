Brexit – every threat is an opportunity

I read with interest the letter by Peter Apap Bologna, (‘Brexiteers were greatly misled’, The Sunday Times of Malta, April 16).

Clearly, in his opinion, everyone who voted for Brexit is suffering from “post-imperial nostalgia, xenophobia and sheer misinformation”.

I am writing as a Briton who has had the privilege to live in Malta for over 12 years. My letter is not an anti-EU statement, merely a gentle explanation why many people took the opportunity to vote for Brexit.

No, we are not all Little England types suffering from delusions of imperial grandeur. No one would argue that Malta has not gained tremendously by joining the EU, but that is hardly a substantive argument as to why one size fits all. I fully accept that many millions of people tragically died in the two World Wars, but it is hysterical to suggest that the UK leaving the EU somehow plunges Europe into a potential World War III.

There is no reason at all why, with genuine goodwill, all the gains made in Europe-wide co-operation cannot continue.

Let’s put the rhetoric, hysteria and perceived hurt feelings to one side, they have no place in a mature debate, or rather, they shouldn’t have. The UK is not alone in having concerns about the EU. A quiet look at the workings of the EU over the past 40 years is quite thought provoking.

Has the EU been able to apply good financial management and accountability? Not since inception has it been able to balance the books or produce audited accounts.

Has the wealth of the EU been evenly spread and distributed to Member States, particularly in the eurozone?

Has the EU set an example of financial prudence? Just look at the continuing waste of excessive millions (if not billions) of euros as a result of having two locations for the European Parliament, Brussels and Strasbourg.

Are salaries and financial perks to EU employees in line with individual Member States? No, they are ludicrously high, a disgraceful gravy train.

Has the EU managed its migrant policy in a co-ordinated and unified way? Germany acted alone to throw the whole of Europe into permanent chaos. The EU collectively has been frighteningly unable to get a grip of things.

Finally, is the EU bureaucracy in any way responding to Europe-wide criticism? I would suggest not.

I personally voted for the UK to join the original Common Market some 40 years ago. What a wonderful ideal that was, but we cannot turn the clock back. I voted for Brexit for many reasons, including all the reasons already mentioned, and in the knowledge that with 27 other members the chance of major reform is just not going to happen.

Alright, so for the UK the system is just not working. Why all the hostility? Lobbing insults is hardly a sign of maturity and acting in the best interest of Member States.

Can we not stop the unpleasantness? It is unproductive and reflects badly on the parties involved. Every threat is an opportunity and it would be wise for negotiators, on both sides, to build for the future rather than seeking retribution and demanding terms that are detrimental to the other party. A smile and a warm handshake will achieve far more than a scowl and criticism.