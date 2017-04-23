Article on MMR vaccine (4)

People all over the world, especially children, are currently suffering as a result of the burden from the incorrect and falsified publication related to the MMR vaccines in the past.

Let us not be responsible for bringing back diseases which were almost eradicated.

Editor’s note:

The Sunday Times of Malta issued a retraction of the article in question last Monday, the day after publication. Today it is printing an expert medical perspective on the subject which stresses the need for parents to have the MMR vaccine given to their children (see page 49). We would like to apologise to parents if they felt misled by the article.