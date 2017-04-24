Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Victoria Scouts Camp in Dwejra

  • Photos: Charles Spiteri

    Photos: Charles Spiteri

Victoria Scout Group organised its annual Easter camp at Dwejra.  During the event the four sections of the group – the Cub Scout Packs, the Troop Section, the Venture Unit and the Rover Crew – took part in various activities including athletics, nature hikes, cook-outs, campfires and clean-ups. The newly formed Girl Guides 1st Victoria BC Unit visited the camp last Monday.

