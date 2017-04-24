Huge figolla raises €3,520 for Puttinu
A total of €3,520 was raised in aid of Puttinu Cares from donations made by people visiting Arkadia commercial centre, Victoria, on Easter Saturday. As a token of appreciation they were given a slice of a huge Easter pie (figolla) prepared by David Mercieca of David’s Bakery, and his sons Manuel and Mark. The activity was organised on the initiative of Arkadia Marketing Ltd. Photo shows Arkadia foodstore general manager Franco Azzopardi (fourth from left) and chairman of the Puttinu Cares Gozo Committee Carmel Camilleri cutting the pie in the presence of members from the Puttinu Cares Gozo committee and volunteers.
