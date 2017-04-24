Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Having fun at Villa Rundle

  • Photos: Charles Spiteri

    Photos: Charles Spiteri

A fun Easter activity for families entitled Hip Hop Hurray was held at Villa Rundle Gardens, Victoria, last Sunday. The event included party games, rides, a bouncy castle, crafts, dancing and storytelling, animators in costume and the distribution of chocolate eggs. Donations collected during the event were donated to Puttinu Cares. Decorated children’s Easter eggs were also on show.

