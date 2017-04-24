For your diary

• A blood donation session will be held at the Gozo General Hospital Outpatients Department today from 8am to 1pm and on Tuesday from 1 to 5pm.

• The 33rd edition of the traditional Fiera ta’ l-Għadira will be held today from noon onwards at Għadira ta’ San Raflu, Kerċem. It will include various games and activities for all the family.

• Sing will be screened at Don Bosco Oratory, Victoria, today at 5.30pm.

• A Bible study meeting will be held at St Anthony church, Għajnsielem, tomorrow at 7.30pm. All are welcome.

• MUSEUM superior Joe Fenech will hold a prayer and catechesis meeting at Our Lady of Pompeii church, Victoria, on Thursday from 10 to 11am. All are invited.

• This year’s edition of the Nadur Song Festival will be held on Saturday at 7.30pm, in the MBC Theatre, Nadur. It is organised by Għaqda Teatrali Mnarja in collaboration with the Mnarja Philharmonic Society and the Nadur local council.

• The Friends of the Sick and Elderly in Gozo are organising a charity sale next Sunday at the football ground near the main car park, Victoria, from 7.30am to 1pm. The fee of €10 per car space is payable on the day. For enquiries call 2155 3336, 2155 1180, 2155 8250 or e-mail [email protected]. For details visit www.fsegozo.org.

• The 42nd Team Sport Gozo Half Marathon will be held next Sunday. The race is one of the largest and longest-standing athletic events on Gozo, attracting hundreds of athletes of different nationalities. All events start at 9.15am from Xagħra Square. All participants who cross the finish line will be awarded a newly-designed medal. A total of 87 trophies will be presented and €1,000 Team Sport vouchers will also be distributed to the best performers on the day. The Gozo Half Marathon Organising Committee is based at the Xagħra Youth Centre and supported by Team Sport, Dia­dora, San Michel, Gatorade, Xagħra local council and Malta Tourism Authority.

• An exhibition of recent contemporary landscape paintings by artist Vince Caruana entitled ‘Coordinates’ is being held at the Art e Gallery, Library Street, Victoria. Caruana’s sixth solo exhibition is open until May 5, Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 12.15pm and on Sundays from 10am to 12pm.

