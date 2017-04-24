Advert
Sunday, April 23, 2017, 00:01

Easter Sunday in Xewkija

  • Photos: Charles Spiteri

Easter was celebrated last Sunday in Xewkija with a procession through the streets of the town with the statue of the Risen Christ, accompanied by performances by the Precursor Band. Photo shows the statue being carried out of the Xewkija Rotunda. The celebration began with a concelebrated Mass led by Archpriest Daniel Xerri, who also blessed and distributed Easter eggs to children.

