Easter Sunday in Xewkija
Easter was celebrated last Sunday in Xewkija with a procession through the streets of the town with the statue of the Risen Christ, accompanied by performances by the Precursor Band. Photo shows the statue being carried out of the Xewkija Rotunda. The celebration began with a concelebrated Mass led by Archpriest Daniel Xerri, who also blessed and distributed Easter eggs to children.
See our Comments Policy Comments are submitted under the express understanding and condition that the editor may, and is authorised to, disclose any/all of the above personal information to any person or entity requesting the information for the purposes of legal action on grounds that such person or entity is aggrieved by any comment so submitted. Please allow some time for your comment to be moderated.