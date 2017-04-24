Sporting briefs

Lincoln: Lincoln City clinched promotion back to the Football League thanks to a Terry Hawkridge brace in a 2-1 win at home to Macclesfield, yesterday. They had to come from behind after an accurate snapshot by Mitch Hancox midway through the first half put the visitors ahead. But nothing was going to spoil the Imps’ party in the last home game of the season. Hawkridge’s second after the break capped Lincoln’s return to the top 92 clubs after a six-year absence.

Fast goal: Adam Rooney gave Aberdeen the lead in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Hibernian after just 13 seconds but it is not the fastest goal in the competition. That accolade belongs to former Dons player John Hewitt, who scored after nine seconds of a third-round tie against Motherwell at Fir Park in January 1982. Alex Ferguson’s side won the tie 1-0 and went on to beat Rangers in the final to kick off a hat-trick of Scottish Cup triumphs.

Ban review: The former head of Thailand’s football association (FAT), Worawi Makudi, will seek to have his five-year FIFA ban overturned after he was declared not guilty of forgery and falsification by an appeals court. Worawi received the ban from FIFA’s ethics committee in October 2016 after the Southern Bangkok Criminal Court handed him a suspended 16-month prison sentence in 2015 for altering documents ahead of the 2013 FAT presidential election.

Neymar: Barcelona have called on Spain’s Court for Sport (TAD) to reach a decision regarding the availability of their forward Neymar for the Clasico against Real Madrid yesterday. Spanish media reported that the Brazilian will travel with the Barcelona squad for the game in Madrid despite doubts over his eligibility for selection.