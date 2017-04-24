Naxxar Lions secure promotion

Naxxar Lions 2

Sirens 1

Naxxar Lions joined Lija Athletic in next season’s Premier League after battling past Sirens.

The Lions dictated proceedings right from the outset and went close through efforts by Lubos Adamec and Yuri De Jesus Messias.

Messias had another good opportunity on 38 minutes when he was found in space by Duane Bonnici but was denied by Sean Cini.

On 49 minutes Daniel Sant connected to Curmi’s free-kick but his header flew wide.

Naxxar took the lead on 62 minutes when Messias sped into the area and was upended by Leonardo Gabrieli. The Brazilian picked himself up to convert the resultant penalty.

Naxxar looked to have put the game to bed with 15 minutes to go when Adamec headed home from a Jurgen Debono free-kick.

But Sirens reopened the match four minutes later when Gabrieli headed the ball past Omar Borg.

Sirens stepped up the pressure late on but Naxxar held on.

Naxxar Lions: O. Borg, A. Buhagiar, M. Fenech, D. Bonnici, R.G. Cassar, John Debono (J. Ellul), R. Grech, J. Nocera Garcia, Jurgen Debono (R. Mercieca), L. Adamec, Y. De Messias (L. Andriuoli).

Sirens: S. Cini, D. Zampa, L. Zammit, D. Martini, D. Sant, I. Curmi, N. McLaren (L. Gabrieli), D. Agius, C. Newuche, R. Sciberras (A. Raschid), L. Grech.

Referee: Malcolm Spiteri.

Best player: Angus Buhagiar (Naxxar Lions).

Qormi 3

Fgura United 0

Qormi remained in contention for a promotion play-off after brushing aside relegated Fgura United yesterday.

The Yellow-Blacks dominated proceedings in the first half with Vukovic heading over a Chiedozie cross while minutes later the Nigerian’s fierce drive flew wide.

A minute before the break Qormi came close to taking the lead when Barbara found Chiedozie but the latter was foiled by Ciantar who cleared away for a corner.

Brian Spiteri’s side managed to forge ahead on 54 minutes.

In a swift break, initiated by Noah Ojuola, Chiedozie managed to hit home from close range.

Qormi made it 2-0 on 58 minutes when Ojuola picked Michael Camilleri who turned past his marker to fire the ball into the net.

Ojuola sealed Qormi’s victory 12 minutes from time when he slotted the ball home from a Cilia cross.

Qormi: J. Azzopardi, O. Sidibe, A. Abela, D. Vukovic, Y. Yankam, M. Barbara, B. Grech (A. Cassar), N. Ojoula, L. Chiedozie, D. Micallef, M. Camilleri (C. Farrugia).

Fgura: J. Cilia, E. Uzeh (M. Spiteri), M. Caruana, C. Fenech, J. Barbara, Y. Elkayati (M. Gauci), C. Ciantar, M. Vella, C. Frendo, W. Chircop, E. Okpokwu.

Referee: Mario Apap.

Best player: Yanick Yankam (Qormi).