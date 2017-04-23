Napoli's Serie A title hopes suffer huge hit with draw at Sassuolo

The free-scoring Azzurri went into today's game 10 points behind leaders Juventus, knowing that nothing but victory would realistically keep them in touch heading into the five-match run-in.

There was hope when Belgium forward Dries Mertens continued his hot streak in front of goal, reaching 22 strikes for 2016-17 with his 52nd-minute headed opener.

However, Sassuolo's Domenico Berardi pounced on a mistake to level seven minutes later.

Substitute Luca Mazzitelli looked to have sent Napoli home empty-handed with his 80th-minute strike, his first in Serie A, yet Milik would later notch for the first time since September to force the draw.

Napoli sit nine points off Juve before the Old Lady host 16th-placed Genoa on Sunday night.

Lazio retain an outside chance of forcing their way into the last Champions League spot and they gave third-placed Napoli plenty of food for thought with a 6-2 humbling of relegation-haunted Palermo.

An 18-minute goal blitz in the first half at the Stadio Olimpico saw Lazio build an intimidating five-goal lead, with Ciro Immobile scoring twice in two minutes before Keita Balde Diao hit a hat-trick.

The Senegalese notched from open play either side of his 24th-minute penalty, but Palermo thought they would try fighting back anyway and Andrea Rispoli stepped up with two goals after the restart.

The Sicilians, who are now 13 points from safety and almost certain to go down next weekend, were put to bed when young Lazio substitute Luca Crecco sealed the outcome late on.

Palermo are so far adrift thanks to Empoli's surprise 2-1 triumph over AC Milan at San Siro.

The 17th-placed club had looked ready to drop into the bottom three in recent weeks but back-to-back away wins have given them breathing space.

Their shock victory was authored by goals either side of the break from Levan Mchedlidze and Mame Thiam, who struck after Milan winger Suso saw his penalty saved.

Gianluca Lapadula made it a tense finale with his 72nd-minute goal for the Rossoneri, but a European spot now looks even harder to secure for Vincenzo Montella's men.

If it had not been for Empoli's heroics at San Siro, Crotone would have narrowed the gap to safety to two points with their 2-1 success at Sampdoria.

In-form Samp striker Patrik Schick threw down the gauntlet with an early opener but promoted club Crotone launched a comeback in the second half, with Diego Falcinelli and Simy stunning the hosts.

Elsewhere, Torino won 3-1 at Chievo despite division-leading goalscorer Andrea Belotti - who like Roma's Edin Dzeko has notched 25 in the league - failing to find the back of the net.

Adem Ljajic, Iago Falque and substitute Davide Zappacosta did the damage in Verona while Sergio Pellissier grabbed a consolation for the mid-table Flying Donkeys.

Elsewhere, Udinese recovered from a first-half spot-kick miss by Cyril Thereau to beat Cagliari 2-1 with strikes from Gabriele Angella and Stipe Perica. Marco Borriello notched for the visitors.