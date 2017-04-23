Mosta extend unbeaten run

SLIEMA WANDERERS 1 MOSTA 1

A hard-working Mosta side kept up their recent smooth form to put their off-field problems behind them and extend their unbeaten run to three matches.

Their point against Sliema assumed astonishing dimensions when one considers they had to play with a man less for an hour after their Brazilian ace Pedrinho was shown a red card.

At that moment, they were a goal ahead with Jean Pierre Mifsud Triganza having given them a 24-minute lead through a well-placed shot after Pedrinho was denied by the post.

Mosta kept their game together and even managed to put up some fluent attacking football despite being denied victory by Ricardo Correa’s free-kick.

It was unquestionably a very sound display by this team whose aspirations of retaining their premier league status were hit hard last week by the Malta FA’s decision to deduct them five points for illegal payments to one of their ‘amateur’ players.