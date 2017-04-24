Football news

The Sun has published an apology to Everton and England’s Ross Barkley over a column by Kelvin MacKenzie in which he compared the midfielder to a gorilla.

The piece, headlined ‘Ross Barkley: Sun apology’, appeared after the April 14 opinion piece in the paper sparked uproar and accusations of racism.

Alongside the column, which made disparaging remarks about the star, was a photograph of a gorilla’s eyes below a close-up of the eyes of Barkley, whose grandfather was born in Nigeria.

MacKenzie wrote the column after Barkley, 23, had been punched in a Liverpool bar the previous weekend. The columnist was later suspended by the newspaper over the column.

Everton went on to ban Sun reporters from their Goodison Park stadium and training ground.

Ibrahimovic, Royo face long layoff

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic and defender Marcos Rojo are likely to miss the rest of the season after scans revealed they have both suffered cruciate knee ligament injuries.

Rojo left the field on a stretcher in the first half of United’s win over Anderlecht in the Europa League on Thursday while Ibrahimovic sustained damage to his right knee late in the same game.

“Detailed investigations on the injuries sustained by Marcos Rojo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Thursday’s Europa League match have confirmed significant knee ligament damage in both players that requires specialist opinions over the coming days,” United said.

“Estimations of time to full recovery will only be possible once definitive treatment plans have been decided after these consultations.”

Hoffenheim secure Euro berth

Kerem Demirbay struck in stoppage time as Hoffenheim secured European football with a 1-1 draw at Cologne late Friday.

Demirbay equalised in the third minute of added time, cancelling out Leonardo Bittencourt’s second-half opener, to seal Europa League qualification at the very least for his side.

But it is the Champions League Julian Nagelsmann’s men are targeting and the draw leaves them four points away from clinching a top-four finish in Bundesliga – though their goal difference means one win in their next four games should do it.

Insigne commits to Napoli

Italy international Lorenzo Insigne has ended speculation about his future by signing a new deal at Napoli until 2022.

The 25-year-old, regularly linked with a move to the Premier League, has made over 200 appearances for the Italian outfit since coming through the ranks in 2009.

Insigne has become a key player for Napoli, scoring 16 goals in 45 games this season to lift his side to third in Serie A.

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said: “I’m really happy for Insigne, he will now become a Napoli legend.”

Giovinco at the double

Two goals from Sebastian Giovinco helped Toronto FC get back to winning ways in the MLS with a 3-1 success over Chicago Fire.

Toronto had not won in three games but were set up by two goals in four first-half minutes as Giovinco got his first in the 28th minute and then Eriq Zavaleta extended the lead.

Giovinco’s second with eight minutes left made the game safe before David Accam scored a late consolation for the Fire, who lost for just a second time this season.

Denmark to combat homophobia

Danish football clubs, players and the authorities are to launch a series of initiatives aimed at combating homophobia in the game.

The Danish Football Association (DBU), the Players Association and the Danish League are teaming up for a nationwide campaign to fight against anti-gay chanting and to improve behaviour in the dressing-room, on the pitch and on the terraces.

“Tolerance has always been a core value in football – as we have seen in campaigns against racism. We are pleased that we together can campaign against homophobia,” Danish League CEO Claus Thomsen said.